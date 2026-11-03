CSTO Secretary General: There is Demand for Eurasian Security System Based on New Principles

Escalation of conflict situations on the continent is creating a demand for a Eurasian security system based on new principles. This was stated by Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Secretary General Taalatbek Masadykov at the IV Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security, BelTA reports.

These principles include the indivisibility of security, the elimination of double standards, respect for diversity, the equality of all states, inclusiveness, justice, legitimacy, sustainability, and the joint contribution of all participants to compliance with international law. "Cooperation in security must be supported by the development of multi-vector ties in the economy, culture, and other areas based on openness, broad engagement, and mutual benefit. These are the approaches that underpin the initiative for a Eurasian Charter of Diversity and Multipolarity in the 21st Century.

The negotiation process for developing such a document was launched in September of this year on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly. It is noteworthy that it was supported not only by CSTO member states but also by others," Taalatbek Masadykov said.