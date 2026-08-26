Second Time as Host: Minsk Becomes Center of Eurasian Industrial Integration

Very soon Minsk will for the second time become the center of Eurasian industrial integration. The international exhibition “INNOPROM” will take place at the BELEXPO venue from September 30 to October 2.

This time the accent of the forum is placed on deepening the investment and innovation potential of cooperative ties. Key players of Russian and Belarusian industry have already confirmed participation in the exhibition exposition. It is planned that Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan, as well as the Eurasian Economic Commission, will present their stands.

Leonid Ryzhkovsky, Deputy Minister of Industry of Belarus:

“The preparation of ‘INNOPROM’ is of course in an active stage; the formation of the exhibition area is already coming to an end, both the Belarusian component and the international one. If one takes the Ministry of Industry, there will already be about 20 legal entities, including holdings with their constituent companies and large independent ones. In total at the present time more than 55 of our Belarusian companies have already been declared for the Belarusian part. Now the layout is under way — who will be placed where — and, correspondingly, the preparation of the stands.”

“Work on the preparation of the ‘INNOPROM’ exhibition began literally after the end of the previous exhibition: we began forming applications and thinking about the business program. This exhibition promises to be even more active and large-scale. Heads of regions of the Russian Federation are declaring themselves, international participants, and the participation of high-level guests in the plenary session is planned. Work is in the most active phase. Registration for the ‘INNOPROM’ exhibition has already begun. Visiting the exhibition is free, but it is necessary to complete registration — this is a mandatory condition. It ends on September 19, so hurry, do not be late. We are waiting for everyone,” related Elena Malinovskaya, Deputy Chairwoman of the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Additional bus routes from Minsk will also be organized for all those who wish to attend.