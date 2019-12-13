Zenkovich tells who was supposed to rule Belarus in case of Lukashenko's liquidation

In the film "Killing Conspiracy."The Target is Lukashenko" Yuri Zenkovich, convicted of organizing a conspiracy to seize state power, told how the conspirators planned to divide the power.

All power in the Republic of Belarus was supposed to be in the hands of seven people, three of whom were military and four were civilians, the convicted man said. "Within the framework of this collective president, which would consist of seven people, powers were divided as follows: each was to receive control over one of the regions of Belarus, and each member of the seven was to oversee a certain area. Alexander Feduta, for example, planned to oversee the issues of reform and electoral legislation, as well as the media. The military were planned to be entrusted with the social sphere, since we believed that the military was good at these issues. I had to oversee issues of law enforcement reform, constitutional reform, and electoral system reform," he listed.

"We need to create, excuse me, at least the semblance of democracy during this period," Alexander Feduta said in a Zoom conference before his arrest. "We didn't know what we were going to do with the courts, our parliament, our state media, and so on."

Answering the question of who was interested in the power more and who was interested in money, Yuri Zenkovich noted that Dmitry Shchigelsky, who wanted to head the Belarusian KGB and control the ruling elite, was more eager for power. Although it was never clearly stated, in his opinion, Igor Makarov was more interested in money issues than anything else.