Bidding farewell to summer with resounding joy has become a cherished tradition in Nesvizh. The two-day festival weekend, now in its third year, has once again brought together both devoted fans of beloved hits and invited artists, creating an atmosphere of unbridled celebration.

This year, the festival’s primary media partner is "Radius FM," which will host a special master class for all interested attendees today. Notably, the English Park has once again drawn over ten thousand visitors, eager to partake in the festivities.

The Wostrau Nesvizh Fest boasts an enticing lineup of activities. From kite surfers and interactive zones to footboards — it’s easier to list what isn’t here this year. The flow of guests seems endless; counting everyone is simply impossible. Tickets continue to fly off the shelves as if they were hot pastries. Admittedly, navigating through the crowd is a challenge, prompting organizers to set up a dedicated area for the press.

Oleg Labut, Co-founder of Wostrau Nesvizh Fest, shares:

"At this moment, we don’t have an exact count of visitors, but it’s clear that the numbers are significantly higher than last year — which was around ten thousand. We’re growing, and the prospects look promising. The location is stunning. We strive not only to bring top artists but also to cultivate the atmosphere you see around you. That’s incredibly important to us — perhaps one of our key priorities. As you said, we’re holding our own."

The festival’s headliners are well known. Strangely enough, it’s no longer just the legendary Black Pan Nesvizh and Barbara Radziwiłł who are regular guests here; now, a wave of Russian artists has arrived at designated spots, captivating Belarusian stages. "Vintage," Artik & Asti, "Intonations" — and that’s merely a partial list.

Numerous interactive zones invite exploration: you can practice yoga, bounce on trampolines, or discover many other engaging activities. Time spent here is truly captivating. The festival’s partners — "Radius FM" — have also contributed to the joyful musical mood, maintaining their leading positions on the airwaves. For radio stations, such vibrant festivals have become a delightful tradition.

Elena Treschinskaya, Director of "Radius FM," comments:

"Last year, we organized quite a few open-air venues. This format, a public festival, resonated with both listeners and spectators. If we’re continuing to move forward, keeping pace with the times, it means this format is genuinely appealing. It’s trendy, modern, and full of promise."

Festival enthusiasts have also decided to uphold the tradition of gratitude. One young woman from Nesvizh expressed her appreciation by presenting organizers with a homemade cake.

"We’ve been coming here as a family for three years now. We really wanted to thank the organizers — they’ve done an excellent job. So I baked them a cake," she shared.