Minsk Holds Honorary Title of Hero City for 51 Years

Minsk has been holding the honorary title of "Hero City" for 51 years. June 26 marks the anniversary of the awarding of the Order of Lenin and the Gold Star medal to the capital of Belarus. This is a special, highest award of the USSR for heroic defense during the Great Patriotic War, immortal feat and courage in the fight against the Nazi occupiers.

From the first days of the Great Patriotic War, the Belarusian capital was at the center of battles and endured 1,100 days of occupation. The memory of soldiers and civilian victims is preserved by obelisks - from the monument on Victory Square to the stele "Minsk - Hero City". Young patriots, the heirs of the heroes, carry out an honorary watch at Post No. 1 near the Eternal Flame.