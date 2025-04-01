Tourism in Brest region - most popular routes and unique scientific and technical program

The Brest region is one of the most popular tourist destinations in Belarus. Belovezhskaya Pushcha, for example, was visited by over a million people last year.

The Brest Fortress is also actively visited. Not only tourists, but also representatives of the diplomatic corps of foreign states are regularly welcomed there.

Ivan Krasovski, Deputy Chairman of the Committee of Economy, Head of the Department of Brest Regional Executive Committee:

"Just recently the entrance group of Belovezhskaya Pushcha has been significantly renewed. The infrastructure has been modernized. New services and new facilities have appeared. It is probably not worth telling about the Brest Fortress for a long time. Everyone is well aware of the importance of this historical site, the relevance of the events that take place there, such as the Eternal Flame, laying flowers – all these is a tribute to memory."

Brest region shows success in innovations. A special scientific and technical program of efficient developments financing is implemented there.

Nikolai Sheshko, Head of the Research Department of Brest State Technical University:

"An applied research laboratory is an industrial sandbox where ideas can be tested on live equipment. And two such laboratories have been opened: industrial identification systems and a research center in construction."