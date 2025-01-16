Innovations for environment, health, construction implemented in all districts of Belarus

The GDP growth in Belarus in 2025 is planned to exceed 4%. The plans are ambitious, especially if we look at them in the context of the world economy development. It is impossible to carry out the task without modern infrastructure, without the projects included in the State Investment Program and regional investment programs.

The regional basket is replenished, among other things, by the implementation of the initiatives under the One District - One Project program.

Thanks to President Alexander Lukashenko, conditions are being created in every corner of Belarus that make people want to live and develop. Over 2.5 thousand jobs have already been created across the country. The program will not be curtailed, on the contrary, they will breathe new life into it.

The marathon of great deeds under the name “One District - One Project” lasts for more than one year. Nearly fifty projects were implemented, and more than 2 billion rubles was invested, more than 2.5 thousand jobs created. The focus is on every corner of the country.