"We are Open" - Lukashenko Declares Readiness to Accept Ukrainians in Belarus

During the opening ceremony of the renovated bridge across the Pripyat River in Mozyr, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced the country's readiness to accept additional migrants from Ukraine, BelTA reports.

The head of state noted that Ukraine is very close, and he initially even declined an offer to visit the Mozyr district. "I'm thinking, well, given the war in Ukraine, how we can be happy here and how can the President come here... It's clear that this will be said," he stated. "But I think the Ukrainians will forgive me. After all, we are connecting the banks of the river, including for them."

"We are open. Please, come, Ukrainians. We will be happy to welcome you. We will provide your families and your children with the same quality of life as Belarusians have in terms of education and healthcare," the head of state invited.