"Belarusfilm" taking part in 55th International Film Festival of India

Belarusian cinema in India. The national film studio "Belarusfilm" is currently taking part in the 55th International Film Festival of India in Goa. It is the only one in South Asia that has accreditation from the International Federation of Film Producers Associations.

One of the oldest festivals has retained its high status due to the fact that it provides an exclusive opportunity to see the top films from different parts of the world. The bright opening ceremony took place the day before.