Theater and film actor, Honored Artist of Russia Aleksei Nilov shared what he feels modern films about the Great Patriotic War lack.

The actor revealed that for him, a life rooted in human values ended in 1982, with the death of Leonid Breznev. "Then the whole chaos began. Now, it seems, there's a revival of sorts. We can talk about patriotism, love for the homeland, education, and, in particular, a different approach to raising the younger generation. For example, the recently released film 'Blood Type' is very much needed today," he believes.

According to Nilov, it's fine when they make fairy tales like "Kolobok" — where everything is cheerful, wonderful, American-style, and technologically advanced — but there's already enough entertainment content. "We have 'fun movies,' 'dark movies,' and stories about the criminal underworld, in which I’ve been involved on screen for thirty years, along with all sorts of lowbrow humor. But even good melodramas are lacking," the actor pointed out.

He emphasized that modern melodramas fail to reveal genuine feelings and emotions. The interviewee speculated that perhaps this is because the industry no longer has great actors. "For example, Oleg Yankovsky had poignant melodramatic roles that made you ponder the meaning of life, love, and relationships. All of that has gone, but maybe it will return now," he suggested.

"I can't watch modern war films because, in my view, they are just comics," Aleksei Nilov stated.