3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.58 EUR
Famous Soviet actors present movie "Gardemarines 1787. Peace" at Listapad Film Festival
The program of the 30th film festival "Listapad" gives all film buffs the opportunity to personally communicate with the stars of the world.
Famous Russian actors Svetlana Druzhinina and Anatoly Mukasey presented their movie "Gardemarines 1787. Peace." The screening was attended by students of specialized universities, theater and cinema artists, film historians and fans of creativity. There were no free seats in the hall.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All