"The Phoenix Bird of Aleksei Talay" is a film about a man with a challenging fate who was not broken by difficulties. A significant part of the film is dedicated to the story and activities of the hero's charitable foundation. The creation of the film took about a year.

Vladimir Lutsky, director of the film "The Phoenix Bird of Aleksei Talay":

"I searched for a long time on how to make the film interesting because his personality is extraordinary. One day I saw a phrase that impressed me: 'God had a plan for the story of my life to become a hope for others,' and I immediately understood how we would shoot the film. Everything went on very fast."

Aleksei Talay, a Paralympian and public figure, founder of a charitable foundation: "I am proud that the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Belarus decided to make a film about our family, about the feat of my parents, relatives, friends. It is to them that I owe my success. An example for me and many patriots of the country is the President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko. We will always serve the homeland for its benefit together with the head of state."