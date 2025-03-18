"It was not safe for my children." Belarusian tells about her life in exile and returning home

The premiere of the documentary film "Beneath Another's Sky" produced by the Belteleradiocompany took place, showcasing the stories of Belarusian exiles who share the daily challenges they faced while living in exile. Under a foreign sky, they built their lives, searched for employment, and started families. Ultimately, however, true happiness awaited them back home in Belarus.

"It is a very hard story—personal and deeply painful. It’s something that sometimes makes you want to stay silent, to retreat into solitude. Specifically, this is a story of domestic violence that affected me most acutely in a foreign country—where there were no loved ones, where I found myself alone, and it was almost impossible to ask for help. I decided to return because it was not safe for my children. Like any mother, I bear the primary responsibility for their well-being. As a woman, I want them to live in a place that is safe and peaceful."