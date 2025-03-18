3.68 BYN
"It was not safe for my children." Belarusian tells about her life in exile and returning home
The premiere of the documentary film "Beneath Another's Sky" produced by the Belteleradiocompany took place, showcasing the stories of Belarusian exiles who share the daily challenges they faced while living in exile. Under a foreign sky, they built their lives, searched for employment, and started families. Ultimately, however, true happiness awaited them back home in Belarus.
Yulia Brikina-Borisova, the main character of "Beneath Another's Sky" recalls:
"It is a very hard story—personal and deeply painful. It’s something that sometimes makes you want to stay silent, to retreat into solitude. Specifically, this is a story of domestic violence that affected me most acutely in a foreign country—where there were no loved ones, where I found myself alone, and it was almost impossible to ask for help. I decided to return because it was not safe for my children. Like any mother, I bear the primary responsibility for their well-being. As a woman, I want them to live in a place that is safe and peaceful."
The target audience for the documentary is the younger generation. Leaders of youth opinion, students, and young scholars were invited to the premiere screening, and guests of the event shared their impressions.
Tomasz Schmidt, a Polish dissident and former judge, noted that this film illustrates that life beneath a foreign sky comes with real problems; it is not the fairytale existence portrayed in Hollywood films.
The film "Beneath Another's Sky" can be viewed on the YouTube channel of news.by.