Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka May Reach WTA-1000 Final in Wuhan

Aryna Sabalenka is just two steps away from defending her title at the prestigious WTA-1000 tournament in Wuhan. Her first opportunity to do so comes on October 11.

The world number one will face American player Jessica Pegula—currently the sixth-ranked player in the world—in the semifinals of this elite competition.

Interestingly, the American serves as a favorable opponent for the Belarusian. Out of their ten encounters, Sabalenka has emerged victorious in eight matches.