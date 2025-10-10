3.69 BYN
Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka May Reach WTA-1000 Final in Wuhan
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Aryna Sabalenka is just two steps away from defending her title at the prestigious WTA-1000 tournament in Wuhan. Her first opportunity to do so comes on October 11.
The world number one will face American player Jessica Pegula—currently the sixth-ranked player in the world—in the semifinals of this elite competition.
Interestingly, the American serves as a favorable opponent for the Belarusian. Out of their ten encounters, Sabalenka has emerged victorious in eight matches.
Throughout her career in Wuhan, Aryna Sabalenka has never lost a match, securing an impressive 20 consecutive wins. The Belarusian has lifted three titles in this Chinese city.