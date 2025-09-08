3,292 points gap — Sabalenka confidently leads WTA rankings after winning US Open

After winning the US Open, Belarusian tennis player Aryna Sabalenka confidently ranks first in the WTA rankings. This is reported by Sport5.by.

Unlike our compatriot, American Jessica Pegula was unable to confirm her final points last year and dropped from fourth to seventh place. We are summing up the results as of Monday, September 8.

WTA rankings:

1.Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus) — 11,225 points.

2.Iga Swiatek (Poland) – 7933.

3. Cori Gauff (USA) – 7874.

4.Amanda Anisimova (USA) – 5159.

5.Mirra Andreeva (Russia) – 4793.

6.Madison Keys (USA) – 4579.

7. Jessica Pegula (USA) – 4383.

8. Jasmine Paolini (Italy) – 4006.

9. Zhen Qinwen (China) – 4003.

10. Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan) – 3833.

126. Aliaksandra Sasnovich (Belarus) – 580.

133. Victoria Azarenka (Belarus) – 556.

172. Iryna Shimanovich (Belarus) – 414.

Sabalenka beats closest rival with advantage 3292 points, which practically guarantees Belarus the top spot in the rankings year after year. Note that Victoria Azarenka is no longer the second racket of the world in Belarus — Aliaksandra Sasnovich has overtaken her.

Anisimova started the year at 36th position, and her biggest jump in the season’s rankings came in February, when she rose to 18th position after winning her first WTA 1000 tournament in Doha, and in July she rose from 14th to 7th, reaching the Wimbledon final.

Naomi Osaka returned to the top 20 after the semifinals in Flushing Meadows, rising from 24th to 14th place. This is the highest rating of the former world number one in more than three and a half years.

Let me remind you that Aryna Sabalenka, the number one tennis player on the planet, won the US Open for the second time in a row. In the decisive match, the Belarusian defeated the US representative Amanda Anisimova, who is already ranked fourth in the world, in two sets — 6:3, 7:6.

For 27-year-old Aryna Sabalenka, this was the third US Open final in a row. At the moment, the Belarusian has four victories in the Grand Slam series — two at the Australian Open (2023, 2024) and the US Open (2024, 2025), a total of 21 victories in tournaments under the auspices of the WTA.

On the way to the final of the current tournament, Aryna Sabalenka defeated Rebecca Mazarova, Russian Polina Kudermetova, Leyla Fernandez, Kristina Buksha, Marketa Vondrousova and Jessica Pegula.