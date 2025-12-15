Sabalenka Named World's Best Tennis Player by the WTA for the Second Consecutive Year

The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) has announced the results of its annual vote. Belarusian athlete Aryna Sabalenka was named the world's best tennis player, retaining the title for the second consecutive year, BelTA reports.

Sabalenka received nearly 80% of the votes cast. This season, the 27-year-old Belarusian tennis player has reached the finals of nine tournaments, winning four of them. She has one Grand Slam title to her credit – the US Open – and victories in Brisbane, Miami, and Madrid.

In 2025, Aryna Sabalenka won 63 of her 75 matches and set a new single-season prize money record, earning $15,008,519. She spent the entire year as the world's No. 1 player and now ranks 12th on the all-time list for most weeks at No. 1.