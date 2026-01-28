Aryna Sabalenka will face Elena Rybakina in Australian Open final

Aryna Sabalenka continues her winning streak in Melbourne! The world number one ranked player reached the final of the first Grand Slam of the season, the Australian Open, for the fourth consecutive time. The Belarusian played for a place in the final against world No. 12 Elina Svitolina of Ukraine. The match ended in straight sets in 1 hour and 18 minutes. 6:2, 6:3 – Aryna's final victory.

Aryna Sabalenka, world number one:

"I still find it hard to believe – a fourth straight final here in Melbourne. It's incredible. But the work isn't over yet. Elina played a fantastic tournament, beating Coco Gauff and Mirra Andreeva, and I'm glad I won in straight sets. I'm really proud of myself."

Aryna repeated a rare feat, becoming only the third woman in the world to reach at least seven consecutive hard-court Grand Slam finals.