Belarusian tennis player Aryna Sabalenka wins WTA 500 tournament in Brisbane
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Belarusian tennis player and world number one Aryna Sabalenka has won the WTA 500 tournament in Brisbane for the second consecutive time, according to sport5.by.
In the final, the world number one defeated Marta Kostyuk (26) 6-4, 6-3.
The match lasted 1 hour and 19 minutes. Sabalenka served one ace and had no double faults, while Kostyuk served three aces and three double faults.
The WTA 500 Brisbane International tournament in Brisbane, Australia, took place from January 4 to 11.
Forty-eight players participated in the tournament. The prize fund was $1,691,602.