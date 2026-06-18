Aryna Sabalenka Reaches Semifinal at WTA-500 Tournament in Berlin

Belarusian tennis player Aryna Sabalenka won her second match at the WTA-500 tournament in Berlin with a prize fund of €1 million, BELTA reports.

In the quarterfinals, the world number one ranked player defeated Czech tennis player Nikola Bartunkova, ranked 62nd in the WTA rankings, 3-6, 7-6 (7-2), 6-4. The match lasted 2 hours and 25 minutes. In the round of 16, Aryna Sabalenka defeated Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova (ranked 19th in the world) in two sets, 6-4, 6-4. In the final match, the Belarusian will face American tennis player Jessica Pegula (4), who defeated her compatriot Madison Keys (28) in two tiebreaks - 7:6 (7:5), 7:6 (10:8).

Belarusian tennis player Aliaksandra Sasnovich (121) failed to qualify for the main draw of the competition in the German capital. In the first qualifying round, she lost in three sets to Polish tennis player Magdalena Fresch (45) - 7:6, 4:6, 6:7.