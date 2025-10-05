Artificial Intelligence: Threats and Prospects for Legislative Regulation in Belarus

Artificial intelligence is becoming a key strategic area defining the state's technological sovereignty. A meeting of the Expert Advisory Council under the Council of the Republic is devoted to the topic of neural networks and the development of domestic AI technologies.

It is being held at the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus. The speaker pool is broad, ranging from the scientific expert community to heads of ministries and departments. Topics of discussion include the recently adopted CIS model law on the topic, risks and threats, and prospects for legislative regulation in Belarus.

Sergei Sivets, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus: "We must analyze the existing global approaches to regulating these innovations that are already present in our daily lives, primarily in terms of legal formalization. It's no secret that these technologies are developing quite rapidly, especially in highly developed countries: the United States, China, the United Arab Emirates, and the Russian Federation. And each of these countries has its own vision, its own approach to legal regulation and legal relations based on the use of artificial intelligence technology."

Currently, certain issues related to the use of artificial intelligence are regulated by the progressive Presidential Decree on the Development of the Digital Economy, as well as the concept of ensuring sovereignty in the field of digital development.