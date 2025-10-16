Belarusian President Aims to Expand "Techno-Incubators" for Youth Nationwide

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has proposed to extend the practice of creating youth “techno-incubators” from the capital across the entire country. He made this statement during the opening of the Minsk City Center for Technical Creativity for Children and Youth, according to BELTA.

The President emphasized that Belarus has been investing and will continue to invest in the development of promising technical fields—robotics, nanoelectronics, complex self-learning systems, and other scientific areas. The training of skilled personnel is constantly being improved, and cooperation between education and high-tech enterprises is being strengthened.