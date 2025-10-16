3.73 BYN
Belarusian President Aims to Expand "Techno-Incubators" for Youth Nationwide
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has proposed to extend the practice of creating youth “techno-incubators” from the capital across the entire country. He made this statement during the opening of the Minsk City Center for Technical Creativity for Children and Youth, according to BELTA.
The President emphasized that Belarus has been investing and will continue to invest in the development of promising technical fields—robotics, nanoelectronics, complex self-learning systems, and other scientific areas. The training of skilled personnel is constantly being improved, and cooperation between education and high-tech enterprises is being strengthened.
“The new City Center for Technical Creativity for Children and Youth should become one of the stages of such training, where anyone drawn to scientific mysteries and discoveries can find their path into advanced science or real production,” underscored Alexander Lukashenko. “I believe that such techno-incubators will not only be in the capital but also throughout the country.”