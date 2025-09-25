Ryzhenkov: Artificial Intelligence could be Both Salvation and Disaster for Humanity

Belarus calls for global oversight of artificial intelligence and fair access to technology amid growing threats of militarization and digital inequality. At the UN Security Council open debate in New York, Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov emphasized that artificial intelligence could be both a salvation and a disaster for humanity.

"Probably, not a day goes by without headlines in the press about yet another 'breakthrough' in the use of artificial intelligence. Yes, this is true. Progress in this field opens up previously unimaginable development prospects in virtually every area of human activity—in the fight against climate change, hunger, incurable diseases, and so on. However, not everything is so rosy and promising, as artificial intelligence is like the proverbial 'double-edged sword'," the Belarusian Foreign Minister emphasized.