INNOPROM. Belarus: What to be shown at industrial exhibition in Minsk at the end of September?

From September 29 to October 1, the International Industrial Exhibition "INNOPROM. Belarus" will be held at the Minsk International Exhibition Center BELEXPO. It will become an important strategic platform for demonstrating advanced technologies, discussing industrial cooperation issues and establishing new business contacts between enterprises of Russia, Belarus and other EAEU countries.

The total area of the exhibition will come to 15 thousand square meters.

Among the major participants from Russia are 1C, SMK, MMK, Polyplast, Rostech, Natsproektstroy, NAMI, TMH, Avangard, AVTOVAZ, Polema and others. In addition, regional expositions are expected. Moscow, St. Petersburg, the Republic of Tatarstan, Tula, Kirov, Yaroslavl, Ulyanovsk, Chelyabinsk regions and others have already confirmed their exhibit booths. Belarusian companies from various industrial sectors will also demonstrate their technological developments and solutions: Amkodor, BELAZ, MAZ, BMZ, Gomselmash, Planar, Belpromproekt, as well as representatives of relevant ministries and organizations.

Presentation of new products

In general, the Minsk INNOPROM will feature an exhibition display of a wide range of technological solutions - from the automotive industry and aircraft manufacturing to robotics and innovative medical solutions.

For example, a company from the Ulyanovsk region will present the Piranha-13 UAV, which has a number of key characteristics in the field of small cargo delivery, as well as search and rescue operations. Its features include a reinforced structure and electronics that guarantee reliability and durability in operation. Visitors will be able to see a demonstration of the drone's use, which will allow them to clearly assess its capabilities.

In the field of medicine, a floor-standing binocular colposcope KNb-04LED-Zenit will be presented for diagnosing gynecological diseases, which allows you to obtain a three-dimensional image and take photos during the examination.

In the field of aviation, a presentation of a model of the Tu-214 aircraft is planned - a modern medium-range airliner. The enterprise plans to achieve a production rate of up to 20 aircraft per year.

Part of the exhibition will be dedicated to unmanned technologies, among which advanced models will be presented, such as the S-80 Agro UAS. This model is a vertical takeoff and landing aircraft of the copter type, used in agriculture for the application of fertilizers and plant protection products, as well as the first agrodrone certified in the Russian Federation.

In turn, the Merlin-VR unmanned aerial system, which will also be presented at INNOPROM. Belarus, is designed for long-term (more than 8 hours) aerial monitoring in the visible and infrared ranges, enabling to solve a wide range of tasks: from inspection of construction and monitoring of pipelines to search operations and situational control in emergency situations.

Joint projects

Special attention at the exhibition will be paid to joint projects of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus.

"Engineering Workstation of the Union State" - a single platform for design, created on the basis of Russian and Belarusian solutions, is becoming a key tool for digitalization of all stages of the creation of new equipment and is actively used in the work of such giants as BELAZ and TMH.

Another symbol of Russian-Belarusian partnership will be the large-class trolleybus 303T, created on the basis of the body of OJSC "MAZ", equipped with an advanced autonomous running system and modern heating, which emphasizes the high level of unification with buses of the Belarusian manufacturer and the effectiveness of the joint work of engineers of the two countries. In addition, one of the companies of the Republic of Bashkortostan plans to present a model of the Russian-Belarusian investment cluster at the exhibition. It assumes maximum preferences for the implementation of investment projects, from exemption from property taxes and a reduction in the rate of income tax to the rapid construction of turnkey production infrastructure taking into account the individual requirements of investors.

Registration is open for the International Industrial Exhibition "INNOPROM. Belarus", where various participation formats are provided, including free admission to the exhibition.