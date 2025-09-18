Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence: Minsk and Nur-Sultan Discuss Collaboration in IT Sphere

Belarus and Kazakhstan convened on September 19 to discuss the development of their cooperation. Currently, the two nations are strengthening extensive economic ties, with Kazakhstan ranking firmly as the second-largest partner in terms of foreign trade within the Commonwealth.

However, Minsk and Nur-Sultan are prepared to advance their partnership further, particularly by deepening collaboration in the fields of artificial intelligence and digital transformation. Belarusian experts in the IT sector are ready to share their experience and expertise.

Alexander Kurlipo, Deputy Director of the Scientific Research Economic Institute at the Belarusian Ministry of Economy, commented: "We have a solid economic foundation. The legal and contractual framework includes more than 80 documents signed at various times. Only in 2024, around 20 agreements and contracts have been signed. Therefore, I believe that our relations are developing steadily and dynamically."