Minsk Hosts International Forum "Artificial Intelligence in Belarus"

On October 13, the 4th International IT-Akademgrad Forum "Artificial Intelligence in Belarus" is taking place at the National Academy of Sciences.

The program includes a summary of the work performed and an exhibition of new projects in artificial intelligence and robotics. The event promises to be a key milestone in the development of cutting-edge technologies.

4th International IT-Akademgrad Forum

The IT-Akademgrad Forum brought together over 250 representatives from science, education, business, and international organizations working in the field of artificial intelligence. The forum aimed to develop and coordinate collaboration between scientists, research centers, and universities. The exhibition showcased the latest developments: cameras for unmanned aerial vehicles, a medium-term weather forecast system, biomechanical shoulder joints, forest growth forecasting algorithms, and much more. We even had the opportunity to speak with some of the developers!

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b476808b-4a54-4e92-a2d2-cdbcc72e3a7f/conversions/3bd67eaa-b819-4c32-89cc-5ef0835fb0f6-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b476808b-4a54-4e92-a2d2-cdbcc72e3a7f/conversions/3bd67eaa-b819-4c32-89cc-5ef0835fb0f6-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b476808b-4a54-4e92-a2d2-cdbcc72e3a7f/conversions/3bd67eaa-b819-4c32-89cc-5ef0835fb0f6-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b476808b-4a54-4e92-a2d2-cdbcc72e3a7f/conversions/3bd67eaa-b819-4c32-89cc-5ef0835fb0f6-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w