Minsk Hosts International Forum "Artificial Intelligence in Belarus"
On October 13, the 4th International IT-Akademgrad Forum "Artificial Intelligence in Belarus" is taking place at the National Academy of Sciences.
The program includes a summary of the work performed and an exhibition of new projects in artificial intelligence and robotics. The event promises to be a key milestone in the development of cutting-edge technologies.
4th International IT-Akademgrad Forum
The IT-Akademgrad Forum brought together over 250 representatives from science, education, business, and international organizations working in the field of artificial intelligence. The forum aimed to develop and coordinate collaboration between scientists, research centers, and universities. The exhibition showcased the latest developments: cameras for unmanned aerial vehicles, a medium-term weather forecast system, biomechanical shoulder joints, forest growth forecasting algorithms, and much more. We even had the opportunity to speak with some of the developers!
Artificial intelligence is confidently entering all spheres of life: from agriculture and medicine to education and urban infrastructure. Thanks to new developments, technology is making our daily lives easier, more efficient and safer. Particular attention is paid to improving the legislative framework necessary for the sustainable development of artificial intelligence in Belarus