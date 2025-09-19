How Technology Transfer Between Belarus and China Occurs: Insights from a Scientist

The Pujiang Innovation Forum offers a rich and versatile platform to discuss emerging trends and to craft strategic approaches across various formats. Today, much attention is given to the topic of technology transfer.

In an interview with "First Informational," Valery Goncharov, Director of the Center for System Analysis and Strategic Research at the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus, shared insights on how this process currently unfolds between Belarus and China, specifically between the Belarusian Academy of Sciences and relevant Chinese institutions.

"Firstly," he explained, "we must recognize that 'technology transfer' is a rather broad concept. In its traditional sense, it essentially involves the transfer of technology from the developing organization to another entity that applies it. Typically, this is formalized through contractual obligations and naturally involves licensing payments," the expert clarified. "However, in a broader sense, technology transfer also encompasses the sharing of knowledge, competencies, and technological solutions — including know-how — among individuals, organizations, and even between nations. This can take place through seminars, conferences, joint publications, and collaborative projects."

The Belarusian Academy of Sciences has established over twenty joint entities engaged in various projects. These include several contractual agreements across fields such as biotechnology, medicine, materials science, and laser technology.