The Pujiang Innovation Forum has opened in Shanghai. Belarus is participating as a guest of honor this year. Minsk will also present a national exhibit.

The agenda of the 18th Pujiang Innovation Forum will focus on global issues of the present and future of global science. The opening ceremony has already taken place.

Nikolai Snopkov read a welcome address from the President of Belarus to forum participants.

First Deputy Prime Minister Nikolai Snopkov, who leads the Belarusian delegation, read a welcome address from the President of Belarus to forum participants: "For several years, China has confirmed its status as a global leader in innovation, demonstrating unprecedented success in the fields of artificial intelligence, quantum computing, smart cities, biotechnology, robotics, and space exploration. These are just a few of the achievements that not only benefit the Chinese people but also open up new opportunities for global cooperation."

It was also noted that Belarus and China are achieving significant scientific breakthroughs and promising discoveries. Their extensive experience of cooperation not only contributes to mutual development but also strengthens their position on the international stage.

The forum participants have a busy business program ahead. This includes a summary of the Years of Belarus-China Cooperation in Science, Technology, and Innovation.

For decades, the Shanghai area, known as China's Silicon Valley, has attracted young scientists from all over China. The Pujiang Innovation Forum itself is held in Zhangjiang Science Hall. The building's architects sought to reflect the energy of the sun, earth, air, and water in its design. It's also an excellent venue not only for brainstorming sessions but also for showcasing existing developments and technologies.