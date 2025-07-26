300,000 Electric Cars by 2030: How Belarus Attracts Transport of the Future

By 2030, Belarus may have 300,000 electric cars. Today, the country is implementing a comprehensive plan of measures aimed at achieving this ambitious goal.

With the commissioning of the Belarusian nuclear power plant, electric transport has become a worthy alternative to internal combustion engine cars. But are Belarusians ready to switch massively to electric vehicles, and how is the charging station network being equipped not only in cities but also along highways?

Back in 2013, when auto dealers brought the first electric cars into Belarus, there were no charging stations or green license plates. Charging a car was only possible from household sockets, but it was already clear that the future belonged to electric transport. A decade later, Belarus has made a significant leap in this segment and became a leader among CIS countries.

Today, the country has all the conditions for convenient use of electric transport: 1,500 charging stations, with around 200 of them opening this year alone, with a capacity of 720 kilowatts. Such high-power charging can add about 300 km of range in just half an hour. And this is necessary, since in the past two years alone, the number of electric cars in Belarus has increased more than elevenfold.

Andrey Kotik, Deputy General Director of Belorusneft:

"Since January 1, 2025, the number of electric cars has increased by 11,500. We are a regional leader in this. That’s three times more than all of Russia’s electric vehicles this year."

Moreover, charging stations are being installed not only in cities, where demand is naturally higher, but also on highways. Often, to travel from point A to point B, electric vehicle owners need to recharge along the way. Belarusian drivers and tourists at fueling stations can combine the useful with the pleasant — while the car is charging, they can enjoy a cup of coffee.

Charging an electric vehicle is a simple process. It somewhat resembles using a mobile phone. Arrive home, connect to the network. However, if basic precautions are not followed, the consequences can be dire. Moisture ingress or voltage surges can damage the battery — the most expensive component of an electric vehicle. Therefore, specialists recommend using only certified chargers and quality sockets. Sometimes, damaging the battery leads people to sell their electric cars without warning buyers of potential issues.

Alexey Luchenok, Chairman of the Consumers’ Rights Protection Society "Oplot":

"The law on consumer rights protection is extending to electric vehicles. Every consumer who has purchased a defective electric car has the right to demand a refund if significant defects are present. If any defects are identified, within 30 calendar days from the date of purchase, the buyer can demand the termination of the sale contract and request repairs."

The most common fault with used electric cars is spontaneous battery discharge. In such cases, the buyer can go to court. If an expert examination confirms that the defect existed at the time of sale, the purchase agreement can be canceled. Overall, despite all fears regarding electric cars, there is little that can break in them. The main thing is to change consumables on time and monitor the levels of technical liquids. However, some problems do exist.

Often, after charging the car, the owner does not immediately pick it up. As a result, the station remains closed to others, and the vehicle may sit idle for several hours or even longer.

Some enthusiasts suggest introducing strict fines to force owners to pick up their cars promptly after charging. But the national operator took a more liberal approach and, from April 1, introduced a service at fast chargers: a charge connector fee if the vehicle remains connected after the charging session is complete. This means that if the car stays plugged in and is not charging, the owner will need to pay for this downtime.

"Drivers receive a reminder informing them that they need to free the charging spot so others can use it," said Andrey Kotik.

Only this year, Belarus added another 11,500 electric cars. The growth trend continues. It’s not surprising, given that today, electric vehicles are imported free of customs duty. Only a small environmental fee is required — a symbolic amount. This benefit is extended until the end of the year. But this does not mean one can profit from it. For example, if an electric vehicle imported into Belarus is resold in Russia, the seller may face trouble. Restrictions on selling cars will only end after the owner has used the vehicle for at least three years.

Ludmila Sheverdak, First Deputy Head of the Minsk Regional Customs:

"Transfer of electric vehicles imported without paying customs duties to Russian citizens or permanent residents of Russia is prohibited. Only individuals from Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan can transfer electric vehicles imported by legal entities and individual entrepreneurs for ownership, use, and disposal."

"In case of violation of these restrictions, the declarant of the electric vehicle imported without paying customs duties must pay the applicable duty and will be subject to administrative responsibility," she added.