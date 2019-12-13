EuropeU.S.A.UkraineRussiaMiddle East

ABC: Israel planned pager bombing operation in Lebanon for about 15 years

New details of Israel's high-profile military operation. According to ABC, Tel Aviv has been preparing to detonate pagers in Lebanon for 15 years.

The publication notes that this was known in the United States. The CIA has long been reluctant to engage in such tactics because the risk to innocent civilians was too high.

Shell companies were set up for the operation, which allowed Israeli intelligence officers to produce explosive personal communications receivers.

As a result of the detonation of pagers in Lebanon, more than 30 people died, and about 4,000 people were affected.

