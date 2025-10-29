Trump - Orbán Meeting Scheduled in Washington for November 7

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f028dc30-83ab-437d-9ebf-44106303f0dc/conversions/b6c538ea-82d1-4e4f-9c1a-a35178d6ea65-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f028dc30-83ab-437d-9ebf-44106303f0dc/conversions/b6c538ea-82d1-4e4f-9c1a-a35178d6ea65-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f028dc30-83ab-437d-9ebf-44106303f0dc/conversions/b6c538ea-82d1-4e4f-9c1a-a35178d6ea65-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f028dc30-83ab-437d-9ebf-44106303f0dc/conversions/b6c538ea-82d1-4e4f-9c1a-a35178d6ea65-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

U.S. President Donald Trump and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán will meet in Washington on November 7, according to Gergely Gulyas, the Hungarian Prime Minister's chief of staff, TASS reports.

"The Hungarian Prime Minister will be received by U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House on November 7," the statement reads.

It is noted that a large package of agreements on financial and economic, energy, and military-industrial cooperation is being prepared for the meeting.

"We also consider it important that the Hungarian Prime Minister consistently champions peace," said Gulyas, recalling that Orbán has traveled to Russia, Ukraine, the U.S. and China to promote a resolution to the Ukrainian crisis. He added that the U.S. President is also making significant efforts to achieve this goal.

Gulyas emphasized that the Hungarian government is "very pleased with the decision of the Russian and U.S. presidents to choose Budapest as the venue for their next meeting." He assured that the Hungarian authorities will provide the necessary assistance in organizing the peace summit, "even if European leaders pursue a different policy."