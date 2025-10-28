Military analyst Korotchenko: The Russian Army is Advancing

Vladimir Zelensky informed Ukrainians about the situation on the front lines. He acknowledged that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are currently facing difficulties in the Pokrovsk direction and in Kupyansk, but claimed that they maintain "greater control" and continue to defend their positions there.

"Strategic initiative remains in the hands of the Russian Armed Forces along the entire line of contact. The Russian army is moving forward. On certain sectors, we are achieving significant tactical successes, particularly concerning the group of Ukrainian forces that has been encircled. Humanitarian corridors may be opened for non-combatants to leave the combat zone, provided the appropriate screening measures are in place. Naturally, the Russian President’s initiative is humanitarian in nature. We respect those journalists and media representatives who are fulfilling their duties in the conflict zone, and it is very important to distinguish between combatants and non-combatants. We are prepared to take all necessary steps to ensure that foreign media representatives, who are reporting on the conflict alongside Ukrainian military personnel, can leave the combat zone safely and without any problems."