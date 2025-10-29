You will never find crowds of European diplomats in Trostenets, Khatyn, or the Brest Fortress. But on October 30th, they visited Kurapaty in a dense cluster. They couldn't tell journalists their purpose. They couldn't explain that to themselves, either, it seems.

Once a year, European diplomats overshadow the Kurapaty tract with their visit. Year after year, this action isn't meant to be a silent one. But the foreign representatives remain mute. The most banal questions from journalists remain unanswered. Shame, prohibitions from the center, disrespect, or shameful motives.

An EU delegation, along with representatives from the diplomatic missions of France, Great Britain, the Czech Republic, Romania, Germany, Austria, the Netherlands and Bulgaria came to Kurapaty. Polish envoys had laid flowers the day before.

Apparently, they were afraid to face the journalists' awkward questions. However, one of the EU diplomats was eventually coaxed into speaking. His answer shed light on the entire politicized procession. Without bothering with politeness, without even mentioning the victims and historical events that supposedly underpinned it all, the French representative openly admitted that laying flowers in Kurapaty was nothing more than a job.

"You see, there's nothing personal here. I'm here as a representative of France. So it's just my profession speaking," Ludovic Royer, France's Chargé d'Affaires in Belarus, responded to a journalist's question.

Ludovic Royer declined to answer questions about the mass destruction of monuments to Soviet liberator soldiers in the EU and declined to comment on Paris's support for the Kiev regime, which fuels Nazi and neo-Nazi movements.

The diplomat accused those who are fighting this process, preventing revisionism and the resurgence of the brown plague, of rewriting history. Apparently, the European representatives hold that which opposes it as sacred, just as we hold the memory of the heroism of the Soviet peoples sacred.