Special Сorrespondent Pridybaylo Assesses Meeting between Leaders of China and U.S.

"Trump and Xi Jinping spoke for 1 hour and 40 minutes. Trump's rating is excellent, 12 out of 10. But let's look at the facts, putting aside the rhetoric of the very talkative president of the United States of America, who is in one mood today and another tomorrow. There are no results," Pridybaylo said. "Trump came to demand that Xi Jinping give up Russian oil and gas. This is not happening and will not happen. Incidentally, Trump received the same kind of rejection from Japan. Xi Jinping did not make any concessions on tariffs, because Trump said that tariffs will remain just as high - 47%. Well, roughly speaking, 100 minutes of communication including translators, if divided by two (because the translators repeated the phrases of the U.S. President and the President of the People's Republic of China), then Trump and Xi Jinping spoke for 50 minutes. This suggests that either they had nothing to discuss and each stuck to their guns, or this meeting was at most unprepared."