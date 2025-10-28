3.71 BYN
EU vs. Belarus: Hungary Halts Adoption of Confrontational Statement
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Lithuania has completely closed its automobile border with Belarus. And, as Politico reports, the EU was preparing to publish a statement accusing our country of waging a "hybrid war" against EU states. Smugglers' weather balloons were supposed to be declared a tool for destabilizing the situation in the Old World.
The EU statement could have served as the basis for imposing new sanctions against our country. The document was required to be approved by all 27 member states of the Union, but Hungary rejected the idea that such high-profile confrontational accusations had any basis.
As a result, the statement never appeared, sparking renewed anger among EU leaders toward Hungary.