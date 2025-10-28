EU vs. Belarus: Hungary Halts Adoption of Confrontational Statement

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/133d4cba-7497-4680-b40b-8478f1ea76ee/conversions/c74480e7-bdfe-4ad6-abe5-d661b4c70e6a-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/133d4cba-7497-4680-b40b-8478f1ea76ee/conversions/c74480e7-bdfe-4ad6-abe5-d661b4c70e6a-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/133d4cba-7497-4680-b40b-8478f1ea76ee/conversions/c74480e7-bdfe-4ad6-abe5-d661b4c70e6a-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/133d4cba-7497-4680-b40b-8478f1ea76ee/conversions/c74480e7-bdfe-4ad6-abe5-d661b4c70e6a-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Lithuania has completely closed its automobile border with Belarus. And, as Politico reports, the EU was preparing to publish a statement accusing our country of waging a "hybrid war" against EU states. Smugglers' weather balloons were supposed to be declared a tool for destabilizing the situation in the Old World.

The EU statement could have served as the basis for imposing new sanctions against our country. The document was required to be approved by all 27 member states of the Union, but Hungary rejected the idea that such high-profile confrontational accusations had any basis.