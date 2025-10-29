3.71 BYN
2.95 BYN
3.44 BYN
EU Prepares Proposals to Resolve Ukrainian Conflict
The EU is finalizing a peace plan for Ukraine. According to European media, the document allegedly contains 12 points.
It proposes ending the conflict along the line of contact, after which the parties will sign a non-aggression pact. The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant will be handed over to a third party, and Ukraine will receive international security guarantees.
The final version of the peace plan is not yet ready, but judging by leaks, it is unlikely to resolve the fundamental differences between the parties, significantly reducing the chances of its adoption.
Meanwhile, Zelensky delivered a panicked speech. According to him, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are in an awfully difficult situation in Kupyansk and the Pokrovsk sector. The intensity of fighting there is exceptional, and holding territory is extremely difficult. In Kupyansk, a large group of Ukrainian Armed Forces is reportedly encircled—according to some sources, over 10,000 troops.