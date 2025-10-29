EU Prepares Proposals to Resolve Ukrainian Conflict

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/15d10705-6ecd-4793-ba3f-84fad3f4e627/conversions/a671bbc2-9ebf-4793-b58e-938e1c371381-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/15d10705-6ecd-4793-ba3f-84fad3f4e627/conversions/a671bbc2-9ebf-4793-b58e-938e1c371381-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/15d10705-6ecd-4793-ba3f-84fad3f4e627/conversions/a671bbc2-9ebf-4793-b58e-938e1c371381-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/15d10705-6ecd-4793-ba3f-84fad3f4e627/conversions/a671bbc2-9ebf-4793-b58e-938e1c371381-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The EU is finalizing a peace plan for Ukraine. According to European media, the document allegedly contains 12 points.

It proposes ending the conflict along the line of contact, after which the parties will sign a non-aggression pact. The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant will be handed over to a third party, and Ukraine will receive international security guarantees.

The final version of the peace plan is not yet ready, but judging by leaks, it is unlikely to resolve the fundamental differences between the parties, significantly reducing the chances of its adoption.