The President of Uzbekistan proposed making November 19th an annual International Day of Documentary Heritage and establishing an International Institute for Digital Heritage within UNESCO.

The 43rd session of the UNESCO General Conference opened in Samarkand on October 30th. Here's a brief summary and the most important points. The UNESCO General Conference in Samarkand is a historic event. For the first time in 40 years, it is being held outside of the headquarters in Paris, for the first time in Central Asia, and coincides with the 80th anniversary of the founding of UNESCO. We will celebrate this date on November 16th.

In the afternoon, the opening ceremony began with a speech by President Shavkat Merziyoyev, hosting the event.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of Uzbekistan: "As a result of geopolitical tensions and military conflicts around the world, great damage is being inflicted on unique monuments, sacred sites, and priceless cultural heritage. The gap in access to knowledge, technology, and digital resources is growing between countries. As a result, inequality of opportunity and poverty are increasing. This complex situation requires even greater unity to fully realize UNESCO's core missions. We reaffirm our firm commitment to the lofty and noble goals of UNESCO."

The presidents of Serbia and Slovakia are honored guests, and more than 190 countries are participating. National leaders, ambassadors, ministers, and international organizations are also participating. For UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay, this is her final chord in the organization. Eight years have passed.

Audrey Azoulay, Director-General of UNESCO: "UNESCO has increased its resources by almost $800 million over the past eight years, an increase of more than 80%. A significant portion of the additional funds came from voluntary contributions. The financial stability achieved has enabled the organization to implement some of the largest projects in its history. The comprehensive program to restore the ancient city of Masula in Iraq has created thousands of jobs, restored education for more than 120,000 schoolchildren, and restored historical monuments."

Afghanistan. There, the focus is on supporting education for girls and women.

UNESCO advocates for gender equality.

20% of the budget is devoted to this topic. This topic will continue to receive significant attention. Uzbekistan, for example, proposed hosting a global women's forum and a global summit on vocational education.

Shavkat Merziyoyev sees the education of the younger generation among the organization's priorities. Artificial intelligence is being actively implemented in the country. Ethics in AI will be discussed later on the sidelines of the conference.