Belarus and St. Petersburg Coordinate Economic Plans

On October 29, the 15th meeting of the Business Cooperation Council between Belarus and St. Petersburg was held in St. Petersburg. The partners reviewed their economic plans and identified key areas of work for the future.

One of the most important is the creation of joint equipment assembly plants. For example, the production of specialized fire trucks "POZHSNAB" and passenger vehicles for Belkommunmash is at an advanced stage of development. A joint venture manufacturing elevator equipment plans to expand its production volumes and product range.