President Lukashenko: Africa Is Belarus's Future Market, Which We Must Actively Pursue

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, during a meeting on the development of cooperation with African countries, set ambitious and urgent tasks, reports BELTA.

The topic of engagement with African nations is frequently discussed at the highest level, as Belarus recognizes the need to expand its traditional export markets. “Not only because we are beginning to lag behind there, especially in terms of exporting our products,” noted the President.

However, prior to the meeting, there were concerns within the government about whether preparations could be completed within a tight timeframe. “I want to warn all government members and those responsible for cooperation with Africa in particular — you must be ready from morning to evening every day to report and discuss various issues,” Lukashenko emphasized. He clarified that the purpose of gathering officials is not for theoretical debate or “philosophical discussions,” but for addressing real work. The agenda focuses on the current state of cooperation with Africa and future proposals.

The President underscored the need for additional suggestions from participants on how to develop partnerships with Africa. Special emphasis was placed on areas such as food security, supply of industrial and military-technical products, and prospects for establishing joint assembly plants. Initiatives in education and healthcare, particularly in personnel training, are also vital.

“I sternly warn you not to become ‘procrastinating sessioners’ — just sitting here talking about what we will do tomorrow. Let’s start with what we have already accomplished, why some things haven’t been done, and then move on to plans,” Lukashenko said.

He highlighted Africa as Belarus’s future market, comparable to China 30 years ago, and stressed the importance of actively entering and conquering niches there. “It is a reserve for diversification of exports for key sectors of our economy, such as agriculture, machinery, and mineral fertilizers,” the leader stated.

The continent’s GDP growth rates exceed global averages — over 4% compared to 3% in 2025 — and demographic growth is even more impressive (2-3% annually). However, its share in international trade remains disproportionately low: just 2.6% of global exports and 3% of imports. This indicates that the “spring of deferred demand” is being compressed, the President pointed out.

Additionally, Africa can be called a treasure trove of raw materials. It holds one-third of the world’s mineral reserves, including 8% of all natural gas, 12% of oil, 40% of gold, and up to 90% of chromium and platinum. “Today, this makes Africa a locomotive that can move forward in tandem with us. But it must be in a strong coupling, not by trying to jump onto the last carriage of a departing train,” Lukashenko emphasized.

He reminded that the government adopted an action program for developing cooperation with African countries for 2024–2026. However, he evaluated it as too light and unchallenging. For example, the growth rate of exports was 107.2% against a national average of 97.5%. “It seems like a good growth, but the figures are too understated,” he said.

“Seems like an opportunity. Since things are moving, we should gather reserves, support the best, and teach the rest. But in reality?” the President questioned. “I do not see signs of systemic work yet. No one is adjusting either plans or methods.”

Meanwhile, this year, “clean” exports to African countries (excluding oil products, fertilizers, and special equipment) amount to less than a quarter of total supplies — $130 million.

However, life presents challenges beyond the government’s relaxed plans, the President noted. “The situation in our main (export) markets is difficult. We will not abandon them and will fight for our consumers. But enterprises and industries can no longer justify themselves with the argument that everything is contracted, or that someone in Russia offers a better price,” he said. “We need to look further and work there. This is a serious task, and not just for today.”

He tasked leaders with ensuring capacity utilization, jobs, and salaries despite ongoing difficulties. “Especially in tough times!” Lukashenko emphasized.