Sudan Interested in Belarusian Technologies in Agricultural Sector

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/63cd8404-5e50-418e-8b1b-c7febe4a426d/conversions/bbd573f9-ef83-44f5-9d1e-6f51bed3b80e-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/63cd8404-5e50-418e-8b1b-c7febe4a426d/conversions/bbd573f9-ef83-44f5-9d1e-6f51bed3b80e-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/63cd8404-5e50-418e-8b1b-c7febe4a426d/conversions/bbd573f9-ef83-44f5-9d1e-6f51bed3b80e-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/63cd8404-5e50-418e-8b1b-c7febe4a426d/conversions/bbd573f9-ef83-44f5-9d1e-6f51bed3b80e-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

A meeting between Natalya Kochanova, Speaker of the Upper House of the National Assembly of Belarus and the Ambassador of Sudan took place at the Council of the Republic. The African country is interested in Belarusian technologies and expertise, particularly in the agricultural sector and food production.

The region is rich in mineral resources, including gold and natural gas deposits. As the diplomat noted, Sudan sees potential in jointly developing these deposits with Belarus. Our country owns the expertise and technology.

Relations between Belarus and Sudan have always been constructive, the Chairperson of the Council of the Republic said at the meeting. "It is very important that we support each other on international platforms, especially in these turbulent times. Our President once said that the future belongs to China, just as our President says now that the future belongs to Africa. And we are pleased with the development of our relations with countries on the African continent," Natalya Kochanova noted.