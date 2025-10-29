Western politicians have taken on the lofty mission of defending against the Union State. NATO countries are also suffering their first economic defeats. However, the will of liberal officials to tighten the belts of their peoples and escalate the confrontation to the military level remains undiminished.

The Lithuanians have finally outdone the Belarusians, who thought their neighbors would stop making up stories and see no reason to fear us, the fierce aggressors. The Belarusian army conducts exercises farther from the border, invites observers, and calls for dialogue, while Minsk, the only country in the region, is not abnormally increasing its defense budget.

But no, the Lithuanians have exposed Belarus; they have discovered that all this, all the country's good steps, are a cover, a disguise for evil intentions. The Belarusians smiled peacefully, but they were actually plotting a treacherous act of sabotage using the latest tool of aggression since migrants – balloons!

Weather balloons are now on the agenda, just like Tomahawks. What kind of arithmetic is this? If the fighting in Ukraine stops, and detente is looming in Europe, how will the authorities in Vilnius and Warsaw cope? How will the actors make money? What's the point of them, if not to counter the Union State? It turns out tensions aren't easing there, the enemy is at their gates – and the weather balloons in Lithuania underscore the difficulty of the mission to deter Minsk.

After all, more Western countries are also expecting an invasion, fortunately not Canada yet. In France, mired in a political crisis, budget problems are being justified by the need to counter Moscow. Therefore, they are having to cut back sharply on social benefits. Paris recently put its Chief of the General Staff on the podium, courageously calling for accelerated rearmament in the face of an attack from the East, and this is no joke.

Fabien Mandon, Chief of the General Staff of the French Armed Forces:

"The main task I have set for the armed forces is to be prepared for a shock in 3-4 years."

Incidentally, NATO Secretary General Rutte also recently flaunted figures. According to his calculations, an attack on the alliance will occur within five years. And the Germans are already meticulously calculating potential losses.

Ralf Hoffmann, head of the Central Medical Service of the Bundeswehr:

"The number of wounded soldiers in a potential conflict will depend on the intensity of the fighting in which German troops participate. A realistic figure is around a thousand wounded per day."

Despite the somewhat surreal nature of such conclusions, the horror lies not even in the imminent timing of the conflict or the casualty figures—that's still a thankless task. What's important is that right now, the population of Europe is being mentally prepared for war, indoctrinated with the belief that bloodshed is inevitable.

The same applies to weapons. Of course, one can sneer on air about our neighbors' air defenses, which haven't earned a reputation for fighting drones and missiles. But what will the outcome be? It's clear what it will be: funding for weapons, theft during procurement, and yet the delivery of military equipment to our borders.

The Belarusian army is considering a similar option. Troops today must be more mobile than those of Western politicians. That's why preparations are proceeding at maximum speed. If defense, then agile; if solution, then unconventional.

"The battalion was tasked with organizing a maneuverable defense, setting up ambush operations to destroy the enemy's advance guard when it appears, forcing the vanguard to engage, and also inflicting fire damage", explained a serviceman from the mechanized brigade.

Another unique aspect of field training is working in an environment where the enemy is equipped with the latest technology. It's assumed that Belarus doesn't always have an advantage in this area, so we utilize all our reserves for success.

"We're trying to move command vehicles, install backup communication sources, and establish communications on multiple radio stations, since they're located in different locations and not all stations are jammed. We're trying to increase radio communications to 100%", emphasized a serviceman from the communications unit.emphasized a serviceman from the communications unit.

The gap between hybrid and hot warfare in Europe is narrowing, largely due to the efforts of the EU. The EU is confidently moving up the ranks, but downwards. This applies primarily to the economy. We are accused of falling. Or rather, they attribute their failures to our belligerence.