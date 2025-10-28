3.71 BYN
FBI Monitored 160 Leading American Politicians
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Breaking scandal in the USA: Republicans in Congress have gathered documents confirming that the FBI monitored 160 leading American politicians.
According to reports, during President Biden's tenure, 160 prominent politicians were under surveillance, allegedly conducted under orders from the White House.
The investigation is still underway to determine who specifically authorized these surveillance activities. This revelation could potentially lead to prison sentences not only for FBI leadership but also for members of the Biden family.