Talks between Leaders of China and U.S. Took Place in Busan
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The meeting between Xi Jinping and Trump concluded in Busan, South Korea. Before the talks began, it was announced that representatives from the two countries had reached a basic consensus on a number of issues.
The United States plans to impose fairly high tariffs on Chinese goods imported to the United States in order to eliminate the trade deficit.
In recent days, a new demand has emerged: Washington wants Beijing to stop purchasing Russian energy products. China, in turn, has limited its supply of rare earth elements and microchips to first world markets.
The current meeting should, if not end economic conflicts, and then at least halt the escalation of trade wars, which could cause irreparable damage to global trade.