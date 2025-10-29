Talks between Leaders of China and U.S. Took Place in Busan

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/0865a9bd-e841-4489-a2b2-264b8531ecbf/conversions/d46ce2ef-04cc-4225-aa9d-20cc7701e140-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/0865a9bd-e841-4489-a2b2-264b8531ecbf/conversions/d46ce2ef-04cc-4225-aa9d-20cc7701e140-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/0865a9bd-e841-4489-a2b2-264b8531ecbf/conversions/d46ce2ef-04cc-4225-aa9d-20cc7701e140-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/0865a9bd-e841-4489-a2b2-264b8531ecbf/conversions/d46ce2ef-04cc-4225-aa9d-20cc7701e140-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The meeting between Xi Jinping and Trump concluded in Busan, South Korea. Before the talks began, it was announced that representatives from the two countries had reached a basic consensus on a number of issues.

The United States plans to impose fairly high tariffs on Chinese goods imported to the United States in order to eliminate the trade deficit.

In recent days, a new demand has emerged: Washington wants Beijing to stop purchasing Russian energy products. China, in turn, has limited its supply of rare earth elements and microchips to first world markets.