Poland Postpones Opening of Border Checkpoints with Belarus
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Poland's reopening of its border crossings with Belarus has been postponed for several weeks. The head of the Polish Ministry of the Interior announced this, explaining that the decision is due to Lithuania's closure of its border with Belarus.
Previously, Polish Prime Minister Tusk announced the reopening of two of the previously closed border crossings in November 2025.
Currently, there is one border crossing point for passenger (Terespol - Brest) and one for cargo (Kukuryki - Kozlovichi) international automobile traffic are operating on the Polish-Belarusian border.