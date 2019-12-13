The terrorist attacks that shook Lebanon on September 17-18 continue to be the main topic of discussion both for all planetary media and diplomats of the world's most influential states. Dozens of governments have already condemned the assault and deemed it terrorist.

The gadget bombing is the result of a conspiracy of several intelligence agencies

The outcome of the second and perhaps not the last day of the gadget detonation was no less nightmarish than the first: 25 people were killed and 450 injured. Judging by the scale of the attack, tens of thousands of gadgets of various purposes were packed with explosives: hence, it was done not in a basement laboratory, but at some enterprise by conveyor belt method. And this factory was specially equipped to work with detonating substances.

Ali Omais, Director of the Center for Strategic Studies:

There is no doubt that the Israelis interacted with many states and their entities. Such an endeavor requires a significant amount of technology and a large scale of industrial production - this is beyond the capabilities of one country or one intelligence agency.

Gadgets are out of control

Britain's Daily Mail applauds Israeli intelligence. In general, now it’s like in the old novel - “There is no God and everything is allowed”: things that were previously categorically unacceptable become permissible.