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Belarus and India Make Preparations for Large-Scale Talks
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Minsk and New Delhi are strengthening the foundation of their bilateral relations. A meeting of the Belarusian section of the Belarusian-Indian Intergovernmental Commission was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, chaired by Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov.
Preparations for large-scale negotiations were the key topic of the meeting. Maxim Ryzhenkov emphasized that the Indian side has already officially confirmed the delegation's visit, scheduled for May 26-27.
Representatives of relevant Belarusian agencies, ministries, and departments discussed the current state of bilateral cooperation with India in the fields of economics, trade, industry, science, technology, and culture.