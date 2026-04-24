Belarus and India Make Preparations for Large-Scale Talks

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Minsk and New Delhi are strengthening the foundation of their bilateral relations. A meeting of the Belarusian section of the Belarusian-Indian Intergovernmental Commission was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, chaired by Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov.

Preparations for large-scale negotiations were the key topic of the meeting. Maxim Ryzhenkov emphasized that the Indian side has already officially confirmed the delegation's visit, scheduled for May 26-27.