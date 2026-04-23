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Journalist Todorova: Relying on Russophobic hysteria not finding support among Bulgarian population
Europe fears that Bulgaria will now begin blocking aid to Kyiv, reports Welt. And according to the chair of the Bulgarian Union of Journalists, attempts to use anti-Russian rhetoric in political struggle are not finding support among the local population either.
Snezhana Todorova, Chairperson of the Union of Bulgarian Journalists:
"Any attempt to use the anti-Russian card for one's own purposes in Bulgaria is a losing proposition. I've said this many times. In Bulgaria, no one can win if they stake all their hopes and trump cards on Russophobic hysteria and anti-Russian policies. And Rumen Radev's election demonstrated this. How will the European Union react to this? I don't know; Bulgarians personally don't care, because the most important thing for us is maintaining relations with our traditional partners."