Europe fears that Bulgaria will now begin blocking aid to Kyiv, reports Welt. And according to the chair of the Bulgarian Union of Journalists, attempts to use anti-Russian rhetoric in political struggle are not finding support among the local population either.

"Any attempt to use the anti-Russian card for one's own purposes in Bulgaria is a losing proposition. I've said this many times. In Bulgaria, no one can win if they stake all their hopes and trump cards on Russophobic hysteria and anti-Russian policies. And Rumen Radev's election demonstrated this. How will the European Union react to this? I don't know; Bulgarians personally don't care, because the most important thing for us is maintaining relations with our traditional partners."