Thunder from Abyss: Vietnam Unveils a 350-Meter Waterfall Hidden Inside Its Greatest Cave

In a discovery that reads like something out of a lost-world legend, explorers in Vietnam’s Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park have found a cave containing one of the planet’s most breathtaking underground spectacles: a roaring waterfall nearly 350 meters tall.

The extraordinary find was reported by Vietnam News Agency and highlighted by TV BRICS. Experts describe it as exceptionally rare. While underground rivers and streams are common in the region’s limestone cave systems, a single vertical plunge of this magnitude inside a cavern is virtually unheard of.

Phong Nha-Ke Bang is already revered as the undisputed “king” of Vietnamese cave complexes, boasting an incredible 400 km of underground passages and numerous world-record-breaking formations. Its unique geology, shaped by millions of years of tectonic activity and erosion, has created an unparalleled array of subterranean landscapes and natural wonders.