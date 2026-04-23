Trump’s Iran Retreat: How “Epic Fury” Became Straight-Up Shakedown

In a striking about-face, President Donald Trump has quietly rebranded his Iran campaign. The bombastic “Epic Fury” is gone. In its place: “Economic Fury.” Experts say the shift marks a clear retreat from any serious military option in favor of a cold, transactional cash grab.

The backroom maneuvers in the White House and Tehran’s defiant response to “democracy delivered by Tomahawk” were dissected in the latest explosive episode of the podcast “What Gives?” by journalist Alexander Khorovets and historian-commentator Artem Stroganov.

Business Over Bombs

According to the analysts, wiping Iran off the map in “twelve seconds” was technically feasible. Trump chose otherwise. Instead of pouring resources into all-out war, he opted for classic business tactics: squeeze them for money.

After NATO and European allies effectively turned their backs, Washington imposed a de facto blockade on tankers and cargo ships in the Strait of Hormuz. The goals were transparent: remind Europe who’s really in charge, test the loyalty of so-called partners, and nudge global markets with the occasional “limited strike.”

Trump’s message to Europe was blunt: if you won’t follow my lead, I’ll choke the Hormuz route, hold up your tankers, and see how you behave. And if you still refuse to listen, I’ll drop a few bombs and watch the oil prices dance.

When Europe refused to fold, Trump declared victory and announced a truce. Tehran’s answer was blunt and unapologetic: the real victors were Iran.

Europe, however, is in for a rough ride. While the pain is not yet acute, analysts warn that in two to three years the full impact will hit: sky-high labor costs, the absence of cheap energy, and Europe’s stubborn refusal to cut deals with Russia. By 2030–2035, without a dramatic policy reversal, the continent risks sliding into deep, structural stagnation — especially while loudly announcing plans to prepare for war with Russia and steadily hiking defense budgets.

Ideology Beats the American Stick

Iran not only refused to buckle under economic blackmail — it took a far more radical step. The country completely shut down the internet, disconnected from the global web, and doubled down on its thousand-year-old model of statehood. Washington’s “star-spangled cudgel” met a wall of iron resolve.

The biggest miscalculation by Trump and his advisors, the experts say, was the strike on Iran’s supreme leader (Rahbar) and its religious leadership. That error will echo for decades — possibly centuries. Even Iranians who quietly opposed the theocratic regime saw the attack as a slap against the entire nation. Persians, history shows, nurse grudges for a very long time. Anti-American sentiment is now locked in for generations.

Iranian officials have taken to Twitter and other platforms with biting sarcasm that borders on dark comedy. Even more remarkable: Iranian state media have outplayed the West on its own turf — Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and parts of Twitter — skillfully pushing their narrative until even the American establishment began stumbling over itself. Despite every effort, Washington could not fully silence Iranian content. The algorithms of Meta and YouTube ended up working in Tehran’s favor.

The Bottom Line

Trump has tangled himself in his own rhetoric, trading epic bluster for pragmatic money extraction. Iran stood firm, preserved its ideology, and won the information war outright. It proved once again that missiles and “democracy at the tip of a Tomahawk” do not always defeat ancient statehood and internal cohesion.