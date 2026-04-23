3.76 BYN
2.80 BYN
3.28 BYN
Trump Intends to Invite Putin to G20 Summit in Miami
The Washington Post reports that the US leader intends to invite the Russian president to the G20 summit in December, according to TASS.
US Prime Minister Donald Trump intends to invite Russian President Vladimir Putin to the G20 summit in December. This claim was made by The Washington Post (WP), citing sources in the State Department.
"No formal invitation has yet been extended, but Russia is a member of the G20 and will be invited to participate in ministerial and leader-level meetings," the newspaper quotes an unnamed US State Department official as saying. According to the official, the US president "has made it clear that Russia's participation in all G20 meetings is welcome." The White House and the US State Department have not yet responded to TASS's request for comment on the WP publication.