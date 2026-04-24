First large batch of T-72BM2 tanks arrives at Armed Forces' units

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A batch of T-72BM2 tanks modernized by Belarusian specialists arrived at one of the tank units of a mechanized brigade, BelTA reported, citing the press service of the Ministry of Defense.

This is the first large batch of T-72BM2 tanks to arrive at units of the Armed Forces. Prior to this, they were undergoing testing in the troops. "Today we've received combat vehicles that meet all the requirements of modern combined arms combat. I would like to point out that this is only the first stage in receiving these new combat vehicles. This practice will soon continue, and we will receive new weapons, military equipment, and special equipment to perform their intended missions," Guards Colonel Vadim Ilnitsky, commander of the Separate Guards Mechanized Brigade says.

The T-72BM2 was developed by engineers and designers from the enterprise within the State Military-Industrial Committee of Belarus. The tank's design was informed by experience with military equipment used in modern armed conflicts, integrating the most effective solutions to enhance its performance characteristics.